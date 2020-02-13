Editor’s note: The Kids Page is a compilation of responses written by kindergarten through eighth-grade students from area schools. Students are asked a different question each month and answers are printed weekly.



This month’s question: What is the most important thing you have learned in school so far?



Connie Stull



3rd Grade



Reagan Elementary



100x1=100, 2x- Oh! Hi my name is Connie! I like school! But it’s hard to get up in the morning I will tell you about what I do at math. Before any other game I do xtra math. Xtra Math is a math game. All of the kids in my class do it. You get told if you get a green red or yellow. If you got a green your gucci. Yellow means just a tiny more work. Red means work on it all the time. On Xtra Math I’m on times. Times is pretty hard. But I’m getting better! Do you remember plus? I do! I remember 7+3, 6+2, 7+7, 4+4! Do you remember the answers? Here they are 10, 8, 14, 8. I wish I could stay in 3rd grade. But I can’t forever. If I could I would. I also remember minus. 7-7, 6-1, 5-3, 100-8. Do you remember? This time I won’t say them! Well thank you for listening or I should say reading! Bye!



Ethan Jurjevic



1st Grade



Reagan Elementary



The most important thing I have learned this year is how to mimorise words. Now I don’t have to ask grownups anymore. I like not haveing to ask grownups for help.



Tyler Curtis



2nd Grade



Reagan Elementary



Don’t bully others and if you are getting bullied just walk away to tell the teacher. Don’t hit or slap them back. Oh, and don’t kick them either. Just don’t do anything to hurt them. And stand up for other people. And stand up for yourself.



Makenna Bracken



2nd Grade



Reagan Elementary



I think reading is the most important. Because when your older you take the sri and thats important for reading. Alsi its important for you grade and also you can get to the next grad. And if you want to get better at it you do that. I want you guys to be smart so read read read so you get smarter. Also you mite be able to read longer books. And thats why I think you sould read a lot of books.



Kayla Starkey



2nd Grade



Reagan Elementary



In my opinion I think the most important thing I’ve learned is reading. One reason is because it helps me read harder books, The second reason is because you get highr sri scores. The third reason is the highr scores you get on your tests the more grades you go up. That is why I think reading is the most important thing I’ve learnd so far this year.



Baylee Auer



5th Grade



Taft Intermediate



The most important thing I have learned so far is long division. I used to not be able to long divide. I did a different way where I couldnt do 24 by 100 or any double digits. Now I know how. It really helped me.



Emma Vore



5th Grade



Taft Intermediate



I have learned many important things this year. But I will tell you three of my favorites (one for each class). My favorite thing that I have learned in ELA is how to write better sentences and add on to my work. In Math my favorite thing I learned was how to add and subtract fractions with unlike denominators. In science my favorite thing I did so far was my Alien project it was sooo fun to build. In conclusion, I really can’t choose favorites I love all of my school. School is Awesome!



Aiden Bible



5th Grade



Taft Intermediate



The most important thing I learned this year is learning about the planets.



First, while we were learning about planets I learned that a planet is called planet X is shaped like Earth and people say it has life on it.



Next, we also learned that a very big astorid in the astorid belt has it’s very own moon.



In conclusion, there was what I learned about planets this year.



Bryor Callahan



5th Grade



Taft Intermediate



Do you know what the best thing you’ve learned in school is? I do this year I learned that you should always be kind to your teachers and your classmates. I also learned that you should always try your hardest to get good grades.



Emily Callihan



3rd Grade



Mapleton Elementary



I think kids page writing is the most important thing because it is fun to write. If you don’t know what a kids page writing is it is something to do with writing something that the newspaper people want you to write. You have to write it in sentences like what I’m doing but you at least have to have 4-5 sentences. If you are writing a kids page or something like this. You have a topic sentence and a middle sentence and an ending paragraph. It is also important because you need at least 4 to 5 sentences or you might not get picked. It is also important because if you don’t tell a nice, good, juicy sentence it might not be really good for the newspaper people. It also makes the room get quiet so we can work and also my teacher. Those were some reasons why the kids page writing is the most important thing in school.



Broc Dininger



3rd Grade



Mapleton Elementary



Math is the most important thing I have learned more of this year because math is something you use all the time even without you knowing. Math is used in lots of companies and places for paychecks. Math is used to find how far something is. That is some reasons math is the most important thing I have learned more of this year.



Mercedes Jagusch



3rd Grade



Mapleton Elementary



What I learned is how to read and spelling. I learned words I did not know how to read. I learned how to write a story. I learned how to write words that I did not know. I learned how to do times in math. I learned how to read better. I learned how to do temperature. Reading and spelling important because you have to learn.



Kamden Phillips



3rd Grade



Mapleton Elementary



My favorite thing I learned this year was neater handwriting. I want neater so people know what I wrote. Also when I write a note to my friends they know what I wrote. I also want neater handwriting so when I give my phone number to my friends they can read it. Also I want neater handwriting so teachers know it's my paper cause my name. That’s why I want neater handwriting.