Reynoldsburg police are asking Hispanic females who might have been followed or approached by a man to come forward after that man was arrested Feb. 12 in relation to two attempted abductions.

Police arrested Donald W. Barrowman, 26, in connection with the abduction of a Hispanic woman from Whenham Road on Jan. 31.

Police are asking any Hispanic females who believe they were followed by a white, four-door car from the area of Hispanic businesses on South Hamilton Road to contact Reynoldsburg detectives immediately at 614-866-6622.

