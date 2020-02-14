Some of the first patrons at the new Crooked Can Brewing Co., 5354 Center St., said they are impressed with the latest business to open in the Old Hilliard district, but they think the best is yet to come.

“I can’t wait to see this place in the summer,” said Brandon Curran, a Hilliard resident who first visited Crooked Can on Feb. 10, two days after its soft opening Feb. 8.

Curran was back Feb. 13 with his friend, Landon Shultz, a Hilliard resident who was visiting for the first time.

“I’ve been to Land-Grant (Brewing Co.) and BrewDog (in Franklinton) before, but this is a lot closer,” Curran said. “(It is within) walking distance in the summer.”

Shultz, an Alabama native, said the selections at Crooked Can are as good as any microbreweries he sampled in Huntsville, Alabama.

Built on the site of a demolished NAPA Auto Parts store, Crooked Can Brewing Co. anchors the 16,000-square-foot Center Street Market that will soon be home to 10 vendors that will provide a variety of food selections.

Eight vendors have been identified, said Rob Fry, one of the four partners behind the development. The other partners are Andrew Sheeter of Orlando, Jon St. Julian of Hilliard and Tom Coughlin of Columbus formed CCB Columbus.

The current list of vendors includes Bakes by Lo, the Cheesecake Girl, Coffee Connections of Hilliard, Dumplings of Fury, the Meatball Mafia, Serendipity, Rime Time Curiously Crafted Pops and Legacy Station.

Coffee Connections has a storefront at 4004 Main St., and Legacy Station is associated with Legacy Smokehouse at 3987 Main St.

Crooked Can is based in Winter Garden, Florida, and the Hilliard location will be its second.

When fully operational, it will have 16 taps, as well as eight auxiliary taps to allow Crooked Can to make “one-offs,” Fry said.

Five of the Crooked Can’s “core beers” are available during its soft opening, with more to come, Fry said.

The five core beers initially offered are High Stepper, an American IPA; McSwagger’s, an amber ale; Ohi-Yo Heartland, a lager; Cloud Chaser, a Hefeweizen; and Mr. Tractor, a Kolsch.

The selections are made on-site, and patrons can see the fermenters and brite tanks from the taproom.

“It’s up to me what to create,” said head brewer Zack Null.

Apart from its core beers that are available at all times, Null will make one-offs in small quantities available for limited times, he said.

“I’m doing a kettle sour next week that will be key-lime-inspired,” Null said Feb. 13.

Another one-off made during the first week of operation was an infusion of amber ale with a blend from Coffee Connections, said Dustin Folk, the general manager of the Crooked Can taproom.

Among the patrons enjoying the venue Feb. 13 were three Dublin residents: Missy Hirschfeld, Kathy Sarver and Tracy Schiefferle.

Hirschfeld said she was at Crooked Can on its opening night Feb. 8 and invited her friends, who both were making first visits Feb. 13.

“I love the concept with the food market – it is different (than other area microbreweries),” Schiefferle said.

Sarver, who tried a “flight,” or small samples of each core beer, said she enjoyed the venue better than other microbreweries she had visited.

Center Street Market includes a 7,000 square-foot courtyard, and doors within the taproom can be opened during warm weather.

The market is across the street from Hilliard’s Station Park, which is the site of the Celebration at the Station summer concert series.

For now, Crooked Can is open from 5 to 10 p.m. Mondays to Thursdays, 5 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 2 to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

A full-time opening date has not been set, but should be in the next two weeks, Fry said Feb. 13.

For more information, go to crookedcanohio.com.

