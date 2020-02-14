Delaware police said two generators, together valued at $1,200, and tools worth $40 were stolen during a break-in on the first block of Flax Street reported at 11:46 a.m. Feb. 3.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Tools and a toolbox, together worth $400, were stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Georgetown Drive in a theft reported at 8:50 a.m. Feb. 7.

* A man told police he was assaulted by two men at Liberty and Harrison streets at 1:20 a.m. Feb. 6.

* Counterfeit $20 bills were passed at a business on the 2700 block of Stratford Road in incidents reported Feb. 5 and 6.

* A man was arrested for menacing on the 100 block of South Sandusky Street at 5:11 p.m. Feb. 4, reports said.

* A driver at Cobblestone Drive and Ellicot Road reported hearing a loud noise before spotting a hole in a rear window at 7:11 p.m. Feb. 4.

* Insulation valued at $870 was stolen from a construction site on the first block of Kerry Park Circle in a theft reported at 8:25 a.m. Feb. 3.