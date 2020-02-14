A rezoning request submitted to the New Albany Planning Commission for a food-truck-supplied restaurant with a small microbrewery at 6678 Central College Road will be heard at the commission’s meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at New Albany Village Hall, 99 W. Main St.

The Feb. 19 hearing comes after the request was tabled Jan. 21 at the request of the applicant.

The applicant listed on the application is TFTFP LLC. Joe Dwyer created TFTFP LLC in December 2017, according to the company’s filing documents with the Ohio Secretary of State’s Office.

The men behind the venture, New Albany resident Brian Hamrick, Dwyer, his business associate, and two other individuals who have been involved in various restaurants around central Ohio, want to repurpose the old church building owned by the New Albany Lions Club near the crossing of Central College and state Route 605.

The building is used for Lions Club functions and as a location for a church on a month-to-month basis.

