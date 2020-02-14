National Church Residences’ Stafford Village project is on the agenda for a public hearing at Worthington City Council’s next meeting, slated for 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18.

The recommendation, according to the agenda, is to "approve as presented."

The legislation, which was introduced Feb. 3, authorizes the rezoning of the northeast corner of Hartford Street and East Stafford Avenue from low-density residential, one- and two-family residential and low-density apartment residential to a planned-use district for the redevelopment of the site for 86 units.

Stafford Village is at 814 Hartford St.

A separate resolution would allow the city manager to enter into an agreement with National Church Residences concerning affordable-housing units and a tax-increment-financing district for the Stafford Village redevelopment.

The resolution would guarantee 34 affordable-housing units and reduce the tree-replacement fee in connection with the redevelopment of the property.

