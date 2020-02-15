WESTFIELD TWP — Cloverleaf school officials Saturday abruptly canceled a basketball game and high school winter dance hours before they were to begin because of a potential threat.

Details of the threat were not immediately clear. Several parents of students also posted on Facebook that the community recreation center near the high school was evacuated Saturday afternoon during a volleyball tournament.

It was not immediately clear if the cancellations and the evacuation were related. A banner message on the school’s web page Saturday afternoon said the rec center would be closed until further notice.

Cloverleaf Superintendent Daryl Kubilus sent out a private alert to the Cloverleaf community about 11:30 a.m. Saturday saying there had been at threat to the high school. After consulting with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office, officials decided to cancel the events.

"I know this is difficult news to hear for our students who have been looking forward to the game and dance today. I hope you can understand the reason for the abundance of caution is that the safety of our students continues to be our #1 priority," Kubilus said in the message. "I will communicate again with you by Monday with an update."