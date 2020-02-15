Two children were taken into custody Saturday after allegedly making threats that prompted Cloverleaf school officials to abruptly cancel a basketball game and high school winter dance Saturday, hours before they were to begin.

What the threat was remains unclear. But Beacon Journal partner News 5 Cleveland reported that an investigation by the Medina County Sheriff’s Office determined that actions taken by the two children had made the threat credible.

The two children face aggravated menacing charges, News 5 Cleveland reported, and are being held until a court hearing next week.

News of the threat surfaced Saturday morning when Cloverleaf Superintendent Daryl Kubilus notified district families about the cancellations of the basketball game and dance.

"I know this is difficult news to hear for our students who have been looking forward to the game and dance today. I hope you can understand the reason for the abundance of caution is that the safety of our students continues to be our #1 priority," Kubilus said in the message. "I will communicate again with you by Monday with an update."

About the same time, a recreation center connected to the school was evacuated during a volleyball tournament.

Kubilus later sent out a second alert after 3 p.m. Saturday saying that someone was in custody. News 5 Cleveland later reported two children were in custody. Another Cleveland television station reported the children made the threat on the social media platform Snapchat.

The canceled basketball game has been rescheduled for Tuesday after school. Officials were still working to reschedule the dance, they said.

