A Columbus Museum of Art exhibition focusing on the LGBTQ movement will begin next month.

"Art After Stonewall, 1969-1989" will run March 6 through May 31 at the museum, 480 E. Broad St.

Daniel Marcus, a Roy Lichtenstein Curatorial Fellow at the museum, said the show first went to the Grey Art Gallery at New York University and the Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art last year to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

"We wanted to honor New York as the epicenter," he said.

The Stonewall Riots were a series of violent demonstrations from June 28 to July 3, 1969, by members of the LGBTQ community who were protesting police raids at the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in Greenwich Village in New York City. The event is considered a turning point for LGBTQ rights.

Marcus said the show features more than 200 works over the 20-year period, from such openly LGBTQ artists as Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Lyle Ashton Harris, Louise Fishman and Greer Lankton, as well as other artists who engaged with LGBTQ culture.

According to Melissa Furgeson, director of marketing and communications for the museum, the show features a variety of arts formats, including film and video, sculptures, photography, paintings, music, historical documents and magazine articles and images from television. Marcus said the exhibit will be divided into sections, including "Coming out," "We're Here," "Gender Identity," "Sexual Outlaws" and "Aids and Activism."

Marcus said the sections focus on the community's experiences and how it had an effect on art.

"The categories or sections aren't exactly chronological," he said.

Marcus said this show is important, especially with the way art is explained in textbooks and the impact of the AIDS epidemic.

The first documented cases of AIDS were recorded in the United States in 1981.

"There are many artists in our show who should be living who didn't make it through the AIDS epidemic," he said.

Marcus said after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that the Constitution guaranteed a right to same-sex marraige, the exhibit's story seemed important.

"It just seemed like now is the time to tell this story," he said.

Cost for the exhibition, which includes admission to the museum, is $26 for adults, $17 for seniors, students and children ages 4 to 17 and free to CMA members, active military and veterans and their families Tuesdays through Saturdays.

Sunday admission is $8.

