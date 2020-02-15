A new three-year contract agreement with Grove City's police officers will be on the Tuesday, Feb. 18, Grove City Council meeting agenda.

The contract would give police officers an annual 3% pay increase retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019, and run through Dec. 31, 2021.

The previous contract expired on Dec. 31, 2018.

Negotiations went to a fact finder and the two sides have agreed to the fact finder’s recommendation.

The contract still must be approved through an ordinance approved by City Council.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 4035 Broadway, a day later than usual due to the President's Day holiday on Monday, Feb. 17.

afroman@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekAfroman