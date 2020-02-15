The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is inviting central Ohioans to weigh in on the draft of its 2020-2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan by April 3.

To help explain the plan, an information open house is scheduled from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 26 at MORPC's 111 Liberty St. headquarters in Columbus' Brewery District. A formal presentation will be included at 6 p.m.

MORPC is expected to adopt the plan in June, said Bevan Schneck, a MORPC spokesman.

The draft projects for inclusion in the plan are available at morpc.org/mtp2050.

Roadway, pedestrian, bikeway and public-transit projects are included in the transportation plan, which is completed every four years, Schneck said.

"We take into consideration things like freight, too, because getting our goods from where they are to where they need to be requires a roadway system that functions properly," he said.

Funding for earmarked projects will follow in two years, he said.

"The MTP is a long-range plan, so all of the projects are eligible for funding, but we go through the funding of projects every two years to evaluate things, such as need, planning of the specific projects and how prioritized local governments have them, along with (the Ohio Department of Transportation) and MORPC," Schneck said.

The long-range planning document identifies transportation deficiencies, policies, strategies and projects in MORPC's federally designated transportation planning area: Delaware County; Franklin County; Bloom and Violet townships in Fairfield County; parts of New Albany, Pataskala and Etna Township in Licking County; and Jerome Township in Union County.

Comments may be submitted on the MTP interactive draft-projects map at morpc.org/mtp2050 or by email to mtp@morpc.org by 5 p.m. April 3.

As an example of the work that is listed on the draft version of the plan, Bonnie Michael, president of Worthington City Council, said she is hoping for a complete overhaul of the intersection of West Dublin-Granville and Linworth roads.

That project is listed as "Project ID: 1119" on the interactive draft-projects map at bit.ly/MTP2050. The description said it would "add/modify turn lanes and add complete street facilities."

Michael said Worthington has been working with Columbus, Sharon Township, the state and MORPC on that particular effort, for which she hopes funding is approved.

"We've had an ongoing process with them, so I think there will be multijurisdictional support," she said.

Worthington also is seeking improvements to bicycle and pedestrian projects throughout the city, Michael said.

