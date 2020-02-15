When it comes to music, Craig Martin is an unapologetic perfectionist.

One of his bands is coming to town this month to perform "The Dark Side of the Moon," and concertgoers should expect a studio-quality rendition of the classic Pink Floyd record, said Martin, 58, the founder of the Toronto-based Classic Albums Live concert series.

"You'll have nine of the world's best musicians on stage tearing this album apart and putting it back together," he said.

The concert will be at 8 p.m. Feb. 29 in the Lincoln Theatre, 769 E. Long St. in Columbus' King-Lincoln neighborhood.

Tickets are $25 and $30 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center, 39 E. State St., at capa.com or by phone at 614-469-0939.

"Classic Albums Live is a brand that's catching on in Columbus," said Rich Corsi, vice president of the Columbus Association for the Performing Arts, which is presenting the show. "The feedback from folks who have come to previous shows has been amazing, and we are happy to continue to bring these high-quality, professional renditions of classic albums to eagerly awaiting Columbus audiences."

Musicians for the concert series perform a classic rock album in its entirety.

Martin said overlaid musical tracks and vocals will be performed live.

"There's a lot of work and coming together to make this sound cut for cut, note for note, but after 17 years, we know how to do that," he said.

Martin said the band will bring in alarm clocks during "Time," one of many hit songs on the original record, released in 1973.

"The thing I like about 'Dark Side,' it was our flagship," he said.

Martin has five bands of 50 to 60 musicians performing throughout the year in North America. He said he plays with one of them, at times, and does executive work for the company. He will not play in the Columbus show.

Classic Albums Live has 40 "culturally significant" albums in its repertoire, 20 of which are in steady rotation, he said.

Among Martin's favorites are Bruce Springsteen's "Born to Run," Led Zeppelin's "Led Zeppelin II" and Rolling Stones' "Let it Bleed."

Martin said he has been a fanatic about the music of his teenage years and beyond.

"I grew up with all these records," he said. "This was my childhood. This is my music."

He said he briefly worked in advertising, but he was offered a $40-a-week gig in 1980, so he quit his job and spent the entire decade performing on the road, he said.

In the '90s, he began composing music and then formed Classic Albums Live in 2003.

"There's always a sense of discovery added when you take on an album," Martin said. "It's cool."

