The Violet Township Zoning Commission is scheduled to review a rezoning request for a proposed 269-home development on Toll Gate Road.

The meeting will take place at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, in the township’s Wigwam Event Center, 1019 Blacklick Eastern Road.

Rockford Homes Inc. and Palmieri Enterprises LLC have asked the township to rezone 137.5 undeveloped acres east of Tollgate Road N.W., south of Mamie Drive and west of Saylor Road, from R-2, single-family residential to planned district-residential to allow for the construction of 269 single-family homes.

The commission is expected to review the request and make a recommendation to the Violet Township board trustees.

Once the recommendation is made, the trustees will set a date for a public hearing about the request where they could make a decision whether to approve it.

