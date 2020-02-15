Whitehall City Council is expected to give a third and final look at a proposed ordinance that would prohibit parking vehicles on unimproved surfaces in residents’ backyards.

Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Whitehall City Hall, 360 S. Yearling Road. Unless members decide to table the issue, a vote is expected.

Current city code prohibits parking an “automobile, motorcycle or other motor vehicle, boat or trailer” on “any non-impervious surface, non-parking or non-driveway portion of the front yard or side yard.”

The proposed amendment strikes “front yard or side” from the language of the ordinance, effectively prohibiting parking on unimproved areas, such as grass or gravel, of a residential yard.

The proposed legislation also considers the possibility a homeowner might simply pave over grass.

A separate ordinance mandates that any lot 7,500 square feet or smaller is limited to 50% impervious surface; lots greater than 7,500 square feet are limited to 4,500 square feet of impervious surface.

