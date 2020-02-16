A Franklin County grand jury on Feb. 14 indicted a father and mother whose infant son died from fentanyl exposure last September at a residence on Jeannette Road in Hilliard.

An investigation by Hilliard police and the Franklin County Coroner’s Office found the death of 2-month-old Rhaden Schumacher was “due to fentanyl intoxication as a result of his parents' actions,” according to the Hilliard police.

Ehren Schumacher, 39, was indicted on one count of reckless homicide, a third-degree felony; one count of child endangering, a third-degree felony; and two counts of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Hazel Piuri, 23, was indicted on on one count of child endangering, a third-degree felony, and two counts of drug possession, a fifth-degree felony.

Schumacher and Piuri were arrested Feb. 14 and transported to the Franklin County jail, according to Hilliard officer Hyda Slone.

Hilliard police had responded to a report of an unresponsive infant Sept. 1 at a residence at 4725 Jeannette Road. Norwich Township medics transported the baby to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

