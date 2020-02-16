Hilliard Division of Police officers are investigating a death after a body was found Sunday morning, Feb. 16, outside Rodeway Inn, 3950 Parkway Lane.

The motel is off Cemetery Road and near Interstate 270.

A passerby called 911 to report a body outside the hotel, said officer Hyde Slone

Slone said the body is that of an adult male, and she described it as an “undetermined death.”

She would not say whether the man was registered as a guest at the motel.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Franklin County coroner is at the site and the body remains at the scene covered by a tent, in a grassy area between a driveway and a parking lot for the hotel rooms.

