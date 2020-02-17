Art Crawl will return to German Village this summer with some minor tweaks, said Jessica Holland, chairwoman of a committee that is reorganizing the event.

The event was canceled last year, but Holland said this year's Art Crawl will have many of the same attractions that made it popular.

However, it likely will be moved to the last weekend in August and reoriented toward its original mission, Holland said.

"It's going to be focused on art and different types of art," she said.

The committee still is working toward a final plan but hopes to send invitations to artists next month and have artists committed by the end of April, she said.

The event still will be held on Macon Alley between Frankfort and East Whittier streets, Holland said. It will feature art demonstrations, music, street performers, live music and drinks.

"We didn't want to completely revamp it," she said.

Food offerings likely will change, she said. Samplings likely will replace food trucks "but how we got about that is to be determined," Holland said.

"Some of the feedback I had gotten from 2018 (indicated) the focus was more on food than on art," Holland said.

Ticket prices have yet to be set, as well, she said.

Art Crawl always had been slated on the third Saturday in July. Holland said that just added to a crowded summer itinerary that includes the German Village Haus und Garten Tour and PreTour event, held the last weekend in June, and Red White & Boom, the Columbus Independence Day celebration.

"Some people felt like Art Crawl got lost," she said.

The German Village Business Community had organized the Art Crawl in the past.

Greg Gamier, co-chairman of the business-community organization with Jeff Lowe, said the two decided last year to allow someone else to refresh the event, but it was too late for Holland to organize it in time. Gamier said he and Lowe still will be around to oversee changes, but they hope to hand off the event to the committee to organize.

"I'm looking forward to everything (Holland) wants to do," he said. "We're giving her free rein to change it, keep it the same -- put her stamp on it. I would see Jeff and I more in a consulting capacity."

