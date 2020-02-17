Fifth Third Bank, 4080 N. High St., was robbed at 3:24 p.m. Feb. 6, according to Columbus police reports.

An employee of the bank reported a man approached him at the counter with his hand in his pocket, implying a weapon, and said, "Give me the money." The employee said he gave the robber all the cash in his drawer, and the robber fled east on Glenmont Avenue.

Officers canvassed the area but could not locate the robber, reports said.

While officers were on the scene, a couple approached and said they had found the empty bank drawer in the road near the bank.

Kemba Financial Credit Union, 4311 N. High St., also was robbed at 12:09 p.m. Feb. 8, according to reports.

An employee of the credit union said a man entered, implied he had a handgun and fled with $1,277 in cash.

In other recent Clintonville-area police reports:

* A student at Dominion Middle School, 330 E. Dominion Blvd., reportedly said he was going to "shoot up the school" between noon and 2 p.m. Feb. 11.

* Officers were dispatched to the Graham School, 3950 Indianola Ave., at 4:41 p.m. Feb. 10, where a girl's mother told police her daughter was being bullied.

The woman said the bullying had escalated recently and that the suspect had told the girl she would shoot her at school.

The woman told police she had talked to the school's dean and guidance counselor about the situation but wanted a police report of the incident.

* Police responded to a report of assault at 4:02 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Whetstone branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library, 3909 N. High St.

The juvenile victim told police the attacker made derogatory racial comments before striking her.

Reports said a library employee attempted to intervene and was struck in the chest by the attacker, who left the scene before being identified.

Both the juvenile victim and the library employee were treated on the scene for minor injuries, reports said.

* Police took a report of a rape or sexual assault between 1 and 9:30 a.m. Feb. 9 in northern Clintonville.

* Two residents of the 100 block of Fallis Road reported losing $12,000 via fraud between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

* A resident of the 2600 block of North Fourth Street told police her car was stolen between 3 and 6:30 a.m. Feb. 4.

The victim told police the vehicle's key was in her purse, which was locked inside the trunk; however, the push-button start allowed the car to be started and stolen.

The car is equipped with a locator device and was found on the 100 block of East Kelso Avenue, with the purse and key missing, reports said.

* A car worth $3,500 was stolen from the 200 block of Cliffside Drive between 3:30 p.m. Feb. 10 and 8 a.m. Feb. 11, its owner reported.

* A girl told police her wallet and bookbag were stolen from her truck while it was parked outside a business on the first block of Garden Road between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5.

The victim, a Galloway resident, said a credit card inside her wallet later was used at a High Street restaurant.

* An officer was dispatched to a business on the 3300 block of North High Street at 5:23 p.m. Feb. 11 on a report of fraud.

The owner of the business told police that, the previous day, someone had used a fake $100 bill to buy $15 worth of items and received $85 in change.