A woman said she found a person with a cordless drill under her car at 3:35 p.m. Feb. 7 at the intersection of South Ninth and Jackson streets, according to Columbus Division of Police incident reports.

The woman told police she screamed at the suspect, who got up and fled.

She said she discovered damage to the undercarriage of her vehicle and the catalytic converter.

In other recent incident reports from the area:

* A $20,000 Chevy 4500 truck was stolen at 1:50 p.m. Feb. 10 on the 700 block of City Park Avenue.

The person who reported the crime told police he left the truck running and the vehicle unlocked while he and his crew were working in the area.

* A 14-year-old boy was arrested for motor vehicle theft and obstruction of official business at 1:03 a.m. Feb. 11 on the 500 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Officers responded to a report of suspicious people trying to get into vehicles in the parking lot, reports said and arrested the boy.

* Between 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5, someone broke into a garage on the 200 block of East Jenkins Avenue and stole a $350 mower, a $600 boat, a $500 propane grill and a $150 leaf blower.

* Someone backed a vehicle into a garage door, knocking it off the rails and causing $3,000 worth of damage, between 8:40 a.m. and 6:15 p.m. Feb. 4 on the 200 block of East Gates Street.