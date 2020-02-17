A man who lives on the 700 block of Gladden Road reported Feb. 6 that numerous tools had been stolen from his garage.

The resident told Grandview Heights police he left his garage door open at 3 p.m. Feb. 5, and when he returned the next morning, he discovered the items were stolen.

The tools are valued at $1,195, reports said.

In other recent Grandview Heights police reports:

* A resident of the 1200 block of Burr Avenue reported her bicycle, valued at $300, was stolen Feb. 7 from her property.

She said another bicycle with a hatchet attached was left on her property.

* An employee of a business in the 1400 block of Goodale Boulevard reported Feb. 5 that two checks from the same person that were deposited into a business account turned out to be fraudulent.

The first check was deposited Jan. 21 in the amount of $24,758 and the second was deposited Feb. 4 for $56,361, reports said.