Grove City police officers responded at 1:34 p.m. Feb. 7 to a business on the 2400 block of Stringtown Road on a report of a man damaging multiple product displays and scaring customers.

Store employees told police they had asked the man to stop his behavior and leave the store, but he continued to damage items, according to reports.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect in the parking lot. The 24-year-old man from Bronx, New York, told them he became upset after he cashed a paycheck at the store and was convinced he had been shortchanged $50. He said when the clerk told him he had given him the correct amount of money, he began breaking property in the store.

The customer-service manager told police he went out to assist the clerk. He said after rechecking the money in the cash drawer in the register he discovered it was about $2 over what it should have been. He said he told the suspect the store's loss-prevention officer would check store video to make sure there was no impropriety. At that point, the manager said, the man became aggressive and started damaging displays and products.

The manager estimated at least $300 in products alone were damaged, reports stated. The man broke display cases and glass containers and tore packages, spilling various products onto the floor.

The man was charged with a misdemeanor count of criminal damaging, given a trespass warning and released.

In other recent Grove City police reports:

* A Grove City woman told police her phone valued at $1,000 was stolen from a store on the 3000 block of Southwest Boulevard. The woman said she had been shopping in the store just before 10 p.m. Feb. 7 and apparently left the phone in the store. She said an app indicated the phone had been taken from the store to a location on the 3300 block of Parlin Drive South.

The initial address indicated was not valid, but another check of the map indicated the phone had been taken to one of two addresses on the 3300 block of Richard Avenue.

Officers were not able to locate the phone when they went to the two Richard Avenue residences.

* An Akron woman reported $450 in cash was stolen Feb. 7 from her room at a hotel on the 1600 block of Buckeye Place.

The woman said she was staying at the hotel with a friend, and they called the lobby to report the coffee maker in their room wasn't working.

The clerk said they would send a maintenance worker to fix the coffee maker.

The woman and her friend left the hotel, and surveillance video showed a maintenance worker entered the room about 10:30 a.m. that day. He left a short time later.

When the two guests returned to their room, the money was gone.

The victim's friend later saw the maintenance worker taking a smoking break and asked him about the money. He said the employee did not deny taking the money and said he would return the money after he went to the bank.

The hotel clerk reported the worker left work that day, claiming to be sick.

After two days, the worker had not returned the money or responded to the hotel's attempts to contact him. The hotel fired the worker. No charges have been filed in the case.