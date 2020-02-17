The funeral train of Gen. William Tecumseh Sherman arrived in Columbus at Union Station at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 1891.

Sherman was born Feb. 8, 1820, in Lancaster and died Feb. 14, 1891, in New York City. A banner on the front of the train says "Ohio's Son, the Nation's Hero."

A civic and military parade had marched to the station and attracted a crowd estimated at 10,000.

The train continued to its final destination of St. Louis, where Sherman was buried in Calvary Cemetery. Sherman is best known for his service in the Civil War, particularly his "March to the Sea" to through Georgia that contributed to the imminent defeat of the Confederacy.

The Sherman House Museum is at the site of his birthplace and may be visited at 137 E. Main St. in Lancaster.