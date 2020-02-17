A resident of the 100 block of West Main Street at 12:11 p.m. Feb. 5 told the New Albany Police Department he was scammed out of $2,380.

According to the police report, the resident said he was called by a stranger who said someone hacked an online account, purchasing $600 in gift cards.

The resident told police he believed the call was legitimate because the caller knew his name and the last four digits of his credit cards.

The resident told police the caller helped him install apps on his phone and connect his debit card to an online payment account, with the expectation that the caller would use that card to issue a refund for the $600 lost, according to the police report.

After the caller had the resident set up another payment account, the caller stole $2,380 in four transactions, according to the report.

In other recent New Albany police incident reports:

• A 28-year-old Canal Winchester woman was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at Ogden Woods Boulevard and McDonald Lane.

• A 21-year-old Columbus man was cited for drug paraphernalia, drug abuse and controlled-substance possession or use after a traffic stop at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 9 at state Route 161 and Beech Road.

• A 43-year-old Pataskala man was arrested for OVI after an officer was dispatched to a noninjury crash at 12:52 a.m. Feb. 9 at Beech Road and Morse roads.

• A 36-year-old Newark woman was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 10:33 p.m. Feb. 8 at state Route 161 westbound and the Johnstown Road off-ramp.

• A 33-year-old Mason man was arrested for carrying a concealed handgun and transporting a loaded firearm after a traffic stop at 12:26 p.m. Feb. 7 at state Route 161 westbound and Harlem Road.

• A 31-year-old Columbus man was arrested for OVI after a traffic stop at 2:23 p.m. Feb. 7 at state Route 161 westbound and Johnstown Road.

• A 36-year-old Wadsworth man was arrested for felony assault for punches, body slams and choking during a struggle with his girlfriend. Offices at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 6 had responded to a domestic-violence complaint on the 6800 block of Providence Drive.

• Theft of a wallet was reported at a business in the 9200 block of Smith’s Mill Road at 5:11 a.m. Feb. 5. The wallet contained $120 in cash, credit and debit cards and personal identification documents, according to police clerk Lauren Johnson.

• A 31-year-old Westerville woman was cited for drug abuse, controlled-substance possession or use and drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop at 9:35 a.m. Feb. 3 at West Main Street and Village Hall Road.

• A 48-year-old Gahanna man was arrested for OVI and cited for open container after a traffic stop at 12:41 a.m. Feb. 3 at East Main Street and Cherry Alley.