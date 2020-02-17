An employee of a store reported two security cameras were removed outside the store at 9:22 a.m. Feb. 5 on the 4000 block of Cleveland Avenue.

The security cameras were valued at $500. No arrests were reported.

In other incident reports from the Northland area:

* A 19-year-old Columbus resident reported that items were stolen from her residence between 6:45 a.m. and 3:21 p.m. Feb. 7 on the 1000 block of Windgate Court. The items were worth $800.

* An employee of a store reported a customer left without paying at 1:05 p.m. Feb. 6 on the 1200 block of Morse Road. The items were worth $30.

* A 63-year-old Columbus resident reported that his home was broken into and items were taken at 10 p.m. Feb. 7 on the 4000 block of Calderwood Drive. A front door was damaged and a small item was taken, totaling $110. No arrests were reported.

* A man was arrested for indecent exposure at 8:30 p.m. Feb. 7 on the 4000 block of Le Marie Court.

* A 33-year-old Columbus resident reported the temporary tags stolen off of her vehicle at midnight Feb. 6 on the 2000 block of Walford Lane. No arrests were reported.