A 15-year-old Columbus boy was charged with a single count of receiving stolen property at 3:40 p.m. Feb. 9 on the 5000 block of Tuttle Crossing Boulevard after Columbus Division of Police officers reported they saw him driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

In other recent incident reports from northwest Columbus:

* An employee of a business reported a burglary at 6:30 a.m. Feb. 10 on the 8000 block of Smoky Row Road.

A window was broken, and a cash box, a lottery-ticket machine, an automated-teller machine and a cash register were damaged or stolen, reports indicated

* A 24-year-old Columbus resident reported he received threats via phone at 12:01 a.m. Feb. 10 on the 4000 block of Sawmill Road.

* An employee of a business reported a work vehicle was broken into and tools were stolen at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9 on the 6000 block of Reflections Drive.

The tools were worth $1,150.