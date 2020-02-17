Beer valued at $230 was stolen from a business on the 8800 block of Columbus Pike in Lewis Center in a theft reported to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office at 4:05 p.m. Feb. 3.

In other recent Delaware County Sheriff's reports:

* Shoes valued at $120 were stolen from a business on the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 7:37 p.m. Feb. 8.

* Nothing was stolen during a break-in at a business on the first block of Green Meadows Drive South in Lewis Center, reports said.

A burglary alarm sounded at 2:13 a.m. Feb. 7, according to reports.

* Nothing was reported stolen during a break-in on the 8800 block of Whitney Drive in Lewis Center, reported at 4:05 a.m. Feb. 7.

* Hydrocodone pills and other items were stolen from the 100 block of Meadow Park Avenue in Lewis Center in a theft reported at 9:15 p.m. Feb. 4.

* Golf clubs and tools, together worth $700, were stolen on the 7000 block of Kinsale Lane in Powell in a theft reported at 2:01 p.m. Feb. 3.

* An SUV worth $1,000 was stolen from the 9700 block of Oxford Circle in Powell in a theft reported at 10:07 a.m. Jan 31.

In recent Powell police reports:

* A resident of the 920 block of Gradall Court told police at 10:28 a.m. Feb. 6 that someone had fraudulently used a credit card, resulting in a loss of $9,400.