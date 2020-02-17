Dan Grumbling decided it was time.

About two weeks ago, Grumbling reopened his clock-repair shop at 236 S. Liberty St. in Powell, about 18 months after shutting it down to work for another local clock-repair business.

"I had worked for myself for so long, it just wasn't working out to work for someone else," Grumbling said.

"So long" refers to the 32 years he has spent making sure vintage, antique, grandfather and other specialty clocks have kept proper time -- the past 18 or so, he said, in Powell.

This Olde Clock Repair is now Dan's Clock Repair, per a sign in front of his South Liberty Street location. But the work still is being completed by Grumbling, whose experience and skills are well known, given the response on social media to the news that he was back in business.

"All the repairs are done here in the house. I make my own parts," he said. "If you've been told by a shop they can't fix your clock, or you've tried to fix it at home, I suspect I can fix it -- and if I can't, I'll tell you."

Grumbling grew up in northeast Ohio, the son of an HVAC specialist, from whom he learned the care in keeping things running right.

"Between him and my uncles, there wasn't anything they couldn't fix," Grumbling said.

As a teenager, Grumbling worked on farms near his family's home, reinforcing the value of repair versus replace.

"There are a lot of things made now to be discarded and replaced when they stop working," Grumbling said.

His first career was as a welder, but soon he began collecting old clocks and sought out a master clockmaker and repairman in Bellefontaine, apprenticing for six years before striking out on his own.

Grumbling estimated that a little more than half of the repairs he does are largely for sentimental reasons.

"Someone inherits a mantel clock or a grandfather clock they remember from their parents' or grandparents' house, but it doesn't keep time," Grumbling said, adding he also sees a lot of cuckoo clocks and unique pieces found at flea markets and antiques shops.

But, he said, there's less of an interest in clocks that require winding, not to mention other kinds of ongoing maintenance.

"Old clocks are like old cars: They require regular upkeep and maintenance," he said.

"A lot of times, people will just want a clock hauled away."

Grumbling's prior shop was in his garage, but now he works in a first-floor space inside his home. The garage has been converted in service of Grumbling's other passion: glass art.

Grumbling creates glass flowers encased in clear glass marbles about an inch in diameter.

Ever the problem-solver, he also crafts many of the tools he uses for the marble-making process.

He's happy to display the techniques he uses, but he said it's not likely he knows from one day to the next whether he'll be fixing clocks or working on glass.

To find out more about either, call Dan's Clock Shop at 614-202-9375.

In the end, Grumbling said he's just happy to be the master of his own time again.

editorial@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekNews