More than 100 people were involved in what police described as a "large disturbance" Feb. 1 outside a recreation facility on the 6400 block of East Livingston Avenue.

According to reports, officers were responding to a "large fight" among juveniles at the facility at 10:12 p.m. and after taking a woman into custody were "approached by numerous people attempting to obstruct them."

Multiple officers were called to the scene to help disperse the crowd, and no further incidents were reported.

In other recent Reynoldsburg incident reports:

* A 20-year-old Columbus man was arrested shortly after 6 p.m. Feb. 2 and charged with inducing panic after officers responded to a report of a person with a gun on the 6300 block of Century City South.

* Officers were called to a domestic disturbance on the 2100 block of Hughey Drive shortly after 9 a.m. Feb. 2 and arrested a 27-year-old Reynoldsburg man on charges of domestic violence, assault and aggravated menacing.

* A 39-year-old Columbus woman was charged with petty theft after police were called to a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest at 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2.

* Officers arrested a 48-year-old Columbus man shortly before 4 p.m. Feb. 1 at a home improvement store on the 2400 block of Brice Road after responding to the store on a theft complaint. According to reports, the man was charged with theft, criminal mischief, possession of criminal tools and criminal damaging.

* A 31-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges after police were called to a residence on the 8200 block of Rodebaugh Road at 4:58 p.m. Feb. 5.

* A 29-year-old Obetz woman was arrested on charges of theft by deception shortly after 10:07 p.m. Feb. 6 when officers responded to a theft complaint at a department store on the 2700 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* Police arrested a 25-year-old Canal Winchester man on theft charges shortly after 1:37 a.m. Jan. 31, on the 2900 block of Taylor Road Southwest.

* A 23-year-old Reynoldsburg man was arrested on domestic-violence and assault charges at 4:37 a.m. Jan. 31 after officers were called to a residence on the 6600 block of Helm Avenue.