New Albany’s new amenities associated with Rose Run Park already are helping bring more businesses to the city, according to Tom Rubey, director of development for the New Albany Co.

Rubey said the recently revitalized Rose Run Park was a “huge factor” in Katzinger’s Delicatessen and Harvest X Three Tigers recently deciding to open in New Albany. The “energy” of other village center tenants also was a factor, he said.

Rose Run Park is part of the Rose Run stream corridor that runs mostly parallel to Dublin-Granville Road through New Albany.

The city’s recent revitalization efforts for the park and the stream corridor included construction of a 34-foot bridge and promenade that connects the New Albany Plain-Local School District campus on the north side of Dublin-Granville to the New Albany branch of the Columbus Metropolitan Library and Market Square to the south.

A Feb. 10 news release from the city announced Katzinger’s Delicatessen will be in the Market & Main II retail development on Main Street between Johnson’s Real Ice Cream, 160 W. Main St., and the Philip Heit Center for Healthy New Albany, 150 W. Main St. Its address will be 160 W. Main St., as well, according to city spokesman Scott McAfee.

Rubey said the Katzinger’s should open by fall.

Harvest X Three Tigers – a collaboration among Harvest Pizzeria owner Chris Crader and Three Tigers Brewing Co. partners Lonnie Hill, Rick Moller and Scott Wilkins – will be on 1.5 acres at 97 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Crader is founder and CEO of Columbus-based Grow Restaurants, and Three Tigers is based in Granville.

Rubey said Harvest X Three Tigers would open in the New Albany Mill building, where the Bungalow Home furniture store has closed.

The New Albany Co. will maintain ownership of the New Albany Mill site, according to the Feb. 10 release.

McAfee said the goal for Harvest X Three Tigers is to be operational by July 4.

Wilkins, one of the Three Tigers operating partners, said Rose Run Park, in addition to the amphitheater planned adjacent to the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts, 100 W. Dublin-Granville Road, influenced him and his two business partners to come to New Albany.

They are excited to be part of the area’s redevelopment, he said.

Tim Rollins, president of City Brands, the company that owns Katzinger’s, said City Brands had been looking in the northeast part of the region for another location.

He called New Albany an “exciting” area, and Katzinger’s would be at the center of the community when it opens in late summer or early fall.

“Downtown New Albany seemed to be the perfect fit for what we were looking for,” Rollins said.

Now that Rose Run Park is completed, it ties together the amenities that are at the heart of the town, McAfee said.

The city’s second phase of the Rose Run Park project also could add retail and restaurant options for residents.

This year, the city will begin planning and initial design for phase 2 of the park project, City Manager Joseph Stefanov has said.

The second phase will include an area north of Village Hall Road, south of Dublin-Granville Road, east of Main Street and west of Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road, he said.

An area that begins at the Duke and Duchess gas station and convenience store at 37 E. Dublin-Granville Road and goes east to Reynoldsburg-New Albany Road has been targeted for commercial space as part of the second phase, McAfee said.

About 55,000 square feet would be available for development, he said. If the city were to build a wall to raise the adjacent area out of the Rose Run floodplain, it could bring the total viable development space to 79,000 square feet, he said.

The gas station is on land that would be viable for immediate development, McAfee said.

The gas station will remain open until a new one is built at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 62 and Theisen Road, he said.

Rubey said he is not sure when the new gas station would open.

The New Albany Co. owns the gas-station property, as well as what was formerly the city’s police station at 21. E. Dublin-Granville Road, he said. Tenants remain in the latter building, he said.

The second phase of Rose Run project includes a parking analysis for the village center and redevelopment opportunities for the land on which the gas station and the old police station occupy, Rubey said.

Coming up with a timeframe for such redevelopment is “very, very difficult,” Rubey said.

It depends on public-parking demand, as well as the floodplain consideration McAfee referenced. Those two factors, he said, would drive the redevelopment schedule.

