Whitehall police arrested a 27-year-old man for aggravated menacing, a misdemeanor, and possession of drugs and having weapons under disability, both felonies, at 9:45 p.m. Feb. 8 at a residence on the 200 block of Parklawn Boulevard.

Police were called to the scene on a report of a disturbance.

There, officers reportedly found a .380-caliber pistol and ecstasy.

No further information was available, and the case remains under investigation, according to reports.

In other recent Whitehall police reports:

* A Whitehall man told police he was robbed at 1:15 a.m. Feb. 13 at his apartment on the 5100 block of Longbranch Lane.

A man took the victim's cellphone and $38, reports said.

The victim described the man to police, but officers searched the area and found no one matching that description, according to reports.

* A burglary was reported at 7:35 a.m. Feb. 13 on the 4700 block of Ludington Avenue.

* Thefts were reported at 4:40 a.m. Feb. 7 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street; at 9:05 a.m. Feb. 7 and at 1:35 p.m. Feb. 11 on the 4800 block of Langley Avenue; at 10:05 p.m. Feb. 7 on the 700 block of South Hamilton Road; at 2:40 p.m. Feb. 9 on the 800 block of Center Street; at 5 p.m. Feb. 13 on the 3800 block of East Main Street; and at 9 a.m. Feb. 13 on the 1100 block of South Hamilton Road.

* An assault was reported at 4:20 p.m. Feb. 11 on the first block of Beechwood Road.

* Vehicles were reported stolen at 6:50 a.m. Feb. 7 on the 4900 block of Dimson Drive South; at 8:40 a.m. Feb. 9 on the 3800 block of East Mound Street; at 11:45 a.m. Feb. 9 on the 3800 block of East Main Street; and at 4 p.m. Feb. 10 on the 4200 block of East Broad Street.

* Property destruction was reported at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 on the first block of Maplewood Avenue; and at 5:10 p.m. Feb. 11 on the 3500 block of Etna Street.

* Police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:20 a.m. Feb. 10 at East Mound Street and Bernhard Road.