A $175 book bag containing two gift cards valued at $75 total, a $350 computer, $200 earphones, a $100 charging cord and a $5 notebook was reported stolen between 5:15 and 5:47 p.m. from a vehicle parked on the 600 block of High Street, according to a recent Worthington Division of Police report.

In other recent Worthington police incident reports:

* An employee is suspected of having stolen $792.81 between 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and 3:35 p.m. Jan. 30 from a business on the 7000 block of Huntley Road.

* Between 10 p.m. Feb. 8 and 3:37 p.m. Jan. 9, $125 cash was reported stolen from a business on the 6800 block of North High Street.

* A dog reportedly was shocked and burned by a neighbor's electric fence at 5:15 p.m. Feb. 3 on the 5600 block of Olentangy River Road.