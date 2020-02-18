Grove City Council has approved a new three-year contract with the city’s police officers, who are represented by Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9.

Council voted unanimously Feb. 18 to authorize the mayor and city administrator to enter into the new agreement, which is retroactive to Jan. 1, 2019.

The contract gives officers a 3% raise each year it is in effect, through Dec. 31, 2021.

The contract covers 63 officers and replaces a three-year deal council approved in May 2016, giving the employees a 2.75% pay increase each year, retroactive to Jan. 1, 2016.

That contract expired Dec. 31, 2018, and the police officers have been working without a contract while negotiations on a new contract continued.

The negotiations moved to a fact finder, and both sides agreed to the fact finder’s recommendation earlier this month.

Employees will continue to pay 15% of their health-insurance premiums.

