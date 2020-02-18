A former Walgreens pharmacy at 2300 Baltimore-Reynoldsburg Road will become a Mount Carmel medical facility with primary- and emergency-care services.

Reynoldsburg Planning Commission on Feb. 13 unanimously approved a certificate of appropriateness for renovation work at the vacant drugstore.

Work on the $10 million project is expected to start this spring, and the facility should be open by the end of the year, said Brett Justice, senior vice president of strategy and system development for Mount Carmel.

“Like many communities, Reynoldsburg is a growing and thriving place,” Justice said. “We have a lot of patients who lie in that community so we’re constantly looking for ways to increase access to health care.”

Plans call for the installation of two canopies – including one for the ambulance entrance – and renovations to the building façade, according to documents submitted to the planning commission. A second entrance will be added for the emergency department.

Other work includes upgrading the building to meet the needs of a medical facility, such as installing 24-hour generators, Justice said.

The nearly 15,000-square-foot building was constructed in 2005 on about 1.5 acres at the northeast corner of state Route 256 and Taylor Road Southwest.

About 9,000 square feet of space will be dedicated to the emergency department, with the remaining area set aside for office space for up to six primary-care providers, Justice said.

“It will be open 24/7, staffed by emergency medicine physicians and support staff in the building,” he said. “They have to be prepared to address any emergency that comes into the facility but if there are additional inpatient needs or surgery, then they would be transported to Mount Carmel East Hospital.”

Mount Carmel East, 6001 E. Broad St., is about five miles from the planned facility.

The emergency department expects to see up to 14,000 patients in the first year, Justice said.

“We continue to explore opportunities for meeting our patients where they want us, so Mount Carmel is very excited about coming to Reynoldsburg,” he said.

OhioHealth Emergency Care Reynoldsburg, opened in December 2017 as a freestanding, fully equipped emergency room at 6960 E. Main St.

