Andrew White is Powell's new city manager.

Powell City Council voted unanimously at its Feb. 18 meeting to authorize Mayor Frank Bertone to enter into an employment agreement with White.

White was offered the job in late January. Background checks, negotiations and other discussions followed.

White most recently served as city manager for Huron, a city on the shores of Lake Erie with a population of around 7,000. White has been Huron’s city manager for 13 years.

Current Powell City Manager Steve Lutz, who has led the city since 1996, announced last August his intent to retire.

Check ThisWeekNEWS.com/olentangy for updates to this story.