The following are the sale results from Barnesville Livestock on Feb. 8:



Total Head 161 Head



Cattle 81 Head



Fats 0 Head



(0) Steers n/a



(0) Heifers n/a



(0) Hol. n/a



Cows 10 Head



Good 55.00 - 66.00



Medium 40.00 - 54.75



Thin 39.75 & down



Baby Calves 0 Head (BH) (0) n/a



wt (WT) (0) n/a



Cow/Calf 0 pair (BH) n/a



Pairs



Bred Cows 8 Head (BH) 425.00 - 810.00



Bulls 2 Head (WT) (2) 62.50 - 69.50



(BH) (0) n/a



Feeders 22 Head



Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (4) 87.00 - 134.00



Steers / Bulls 300 - 399 (4) 62.00 - 142.00



400 - 499 (4) 142.00 - 150.25



500 - 599 (7) 120.00 - 140.50



600 - 699 (2) 125.00 -



700 - 799 (1) 101.00 -



800 & Up (0) n/a



Dairy (0) n/a



Feeders 39 Head



Med. 1 & 2 200 - 299 (5) 91.00 - 119.00



Heifers 300 - 399 (4) 115.00 - 120.00



400 - 499 (11) 80.00 - 120.00



500 - 599 (12) 70.00 - 118.00



600 - 699 (7) 85.00 - 114.00



700 - 799 (0) n/a



800 & Up (0) n/a



Dairy (0) n/a



Lambs 48 Head



20 - 50 lbs (0) n/a



51 - 70 lbs (11) 242.50 - 290.00



71 - 90 lbs (19) 210.00 - 262.50



91 - 110 lbs (1) 197.50 -



111 & Up (8) 155.00 - 190.00



Sheep Ewe / lambs B/H (0) n/a



Bred Ewes B/H (0) n/a



Ewes / Bucks (7) 92.00 - 107.50



Goats 16 Head Goats sold by head



Cull Does (1) 102.50 -



Billies (0) n/a



Weathers 100 up (2) 260.00 -



Hvy. Kids 70 up (7) 160.00 -



Light Kids 69 dn (8) 65.00 - 145.00



Back to farm does (0) n/a



Reg. Does (0) n/a



Nanny w/ kids (0) n/a



Hogs 16 Head



Pigs BH (0) n/a



Pigs WT (3) 48.00 -



Hogs (11) 50.00 - 60.00



Sows (2) 25.00 - 30.00



Boars 350 dn (0) n/a



Boars 350 up (0)