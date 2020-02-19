Whitehall City Council members have postponed until March 3 a decision on proposed legislation that would prohibit parking motor vehicles on impervious surfaces in the backyards of residences.

“This process is charged on both sides," said council president Tom Potter, adding council's "depth and concern” to reach the best possible solution required further consideration.

City code prohibits parking an “automobile, motorcycle or other motor vehicle, boat or trailer” on “any non-impervious surface, non-parking or non-driveway portion of the front yard or side yard.”

A proposed ordinance strikes “front yard or side yard” from the language of the ordinance, effectively prohibiting parking on unimproved areas, such as grass or gravel, of a residential yard.

That ordinance, scheduled for a third and final reading Feb. 18, instead was tabled until the next regular council meeting, set for 7 p.m. March 3 at Whitehall City Hall, 360 S. Yearling Road.

While council was unanimous in its decision to postpone the ordinance, along with a companion ordinance that regulates the maximum area of impervious surface allowed based on lot size, a compromise does not appear readily clear.

“When it was first (suggested in 2016), I didn’t like it, and my opinion hasn’t changed,” councilman Wes Kantor said.

The proposed legislation was never formally presented for consideration in 2016.

Service director Zach Woodruff introduced the current proposed legislation Jan. 14 and told council members the problem of multiple vehicles parked in the backyards of residences “has only gotten worse.”

But council members appear to view the proposal as overreaction to isolated problems.

“You have certain properties, a very small percentage, that are a problem," Kantor said, "(but) 98% aren’t a problem, (yet) they will be in trouble for having a trailer parked on the grass (in the backyard). I don’t think that’s right."

“We have a problem with certain properties," he said. "I don't have a solution, but we are working on it."

Gerald Dixon, a Doney Street resident, said the legislation as is “will force both careless, junk-collecting, irresponsible citizens and caring, responsible vehicle-owners to both obey the law’s directive” and cautioned that unequal enforcement of it would violate the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution ensuring equal protection.

Nick Netotian of Etna Street said keeps a trailer in his backyard. He said the proposed amendments to city code would require people like him “to pay the price” for “the extreme actions of a few.”

Councilwoman Karen Conison said she understands such concern and “is on the fence” regarding the proposed legislation.

“I have received an overwhelming number of calls and e-mails (from) those in favor and against (the proposal),” said Conison, adding she understands the view of residents who are placed in a financial hardship if required to build a concrete pad as well as those who don’t want to see a “junkyard” next door.

Councilwoman Lori Elmore said council is listening to residents, but they should be prepared for a compromise.

“Everyone won’t be satisfied with the outcome, but my hope is that everyone will be able to come together and make Whitehall the city that we all want to have," she said.

kcorvo@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekCorvo