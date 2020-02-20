Menards’ new store at 831 Hilliard-Rome Road in Columbus, just south of Hilliard, will open for business Tuesday, Feb. 25, the company announced Friday, Feb. 20.

“Opening this new store will provide greater shopping convenience for everyone in the area,” Menards' Ryan Neumeier said in a news release announcing the opening of the store, which had been under construction since last year.

Menards is a family-owned company that began in 1958. It has 327 stores throughout the Midwest.

Menards has three other stores in the Columbus market: at 1805 Morse Road in north Columbus, at 6800 E. Broad St. in east Columbus and a Lewis Center location at 7241 Graphics Way in Delaware County.

The hours at the new Menards store are 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays.

