Following are Columbus and Franklin County Metropolitan Park District programs for the week of Feb. 20-27.

Battelle-Darby Creek Metro Park

1775 Darby Creek Drive, Galloway

The 47th annual Winter Hike Series, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Ranger Station. Visitors can take a 2-, 4- or 6-mile hike along Big Darby Creek.

The Good, the Bad and the Hungry: Dealing with Wildlife Conflict in Your Landscape, 2 to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Nature Center. Guests can learn some techniques for managing damage caused by wildlife.

Blacklick Woods Metro Park

6975 E. Livingston Ave., Reynoldsburg

Woof Walk, 10 a.m. Feb. 22 at the Nature Center. Guests can take a 2-mile walk with their dog on National Walking the Dog Day.

Meet the Critters Display, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at the Nature Center. Guests can meet various animals including a rat snake and a box turtle.

You Can Eat That, 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Nature Center. Children ages 5 and younger can take a half-mile walk with a naturalist.

Blendon Woods Metro Park

4265 state Route 161 E., Westerville

Preschoolers: Tracks in the Snow (or Mud), 9:30 and 11 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Nature Center. Children ages 3-5 can search for animal tracks.

Coffee, Cocoa and Birds, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at the Nature Center. Visitors can have hot drinks and watch birds through the viewing windows.

Skunk Cabbage Stroll, 2 to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Nature Center. Guests can look for spring wildflowers.

Homeschoolers: Tracks and Signs of Animals, 10 a.m. Feb. 25 and 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at Nature Center. Children ages 6-12 can learn to look for animal tracks.

Highbanks Metro Park

9466 U.S. 23 N., Lewis Center

For Families: Campfire Building and Cooking, 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Nature Center. Families with children ages 6 and older can learn how to build a campfire and prepare some snacks.

Yoga in the Park, 6 p.m. Feb. 25 at the Nature Center. Guests ages 18 and older can learn basic yoga techniques.

Homestead

4675 Cosgray Road, Hilliard

Maple Sugaring, noon to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Barn Shelter. Guests can learn about collecting sap for maple syrup and watch a demonstration.

Inniswood Metro Gardens

940 Hempstead Road, Westerville

Inniswood Book Club, 2 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Innis House. Guests ages 18 and older can discuss "Out of the Woods: Seeing Nature in the Everyday" by Julia Corbett.

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

400 W. Whittier St., Columbus

Preschool Storytime, 10 to 11 a.m. Feb. 20, 22 and 27 at Grange Insurance Audubon. Children ages 3-5 can listen to stories about nature.

Weekly Bird Hike, 10 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 21 at Grange Insurance Audubon. Guests can look for birds in the park.

Sharon Woods Metro Park

6911 Cleveland Ave., Westerville

Happy Tails and Trails, 4 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Apple Ridge Bulletin Board. Guests can take a 2-mile hike with their dog.

Preschoolers: Crazy Canines, 9:30 and 11 a.m. as well as 1 p.m. Feb. 26 and 27 at Spring Hollow. Children ages 3-5 can learn about dogs through activities and crafts.

Slate Run Living

Historical Farm

1375 state Route 674 N., Canal Winchester

Maple Time, 1 to 3 p.m. Feb. 22 and 23 at the Farmhouse. Visitors can learn about the making of maple syrup and collect sap.

Three Creeks Park

3860 Bixby Road,

Groveport

Homeschoolers: Dissecting An Owl Pellet, 1 p.m. Feb. 20 at KidSpace. Children ages 6-15 can learn about owls, food webs and adaptation by dissecting an owl pellet.

Calling All Kids: Exploration and Campfire, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Confluence Area. Children can explore the natural play area and toast treats over a campfire.

Interpreters and assistive listening devices for persons with hearing impairments are available for any program. Call 891-0700 (TDD 895-6240) to schedule these services.

