A proposal for a food-truck-supplied restaurant with a microbrewery at 6678 Central College Road in New Albany failed to gain support New Albany Planning Commission members Feb. 19.

Commission members voted 4-0 against the rezoning request for the project; commission member Brad Shockey was absent.

The vote is a recommendation to New Albany City Council members, who ultimately will vote on the request.

The men behind the venture, New Albany resident Brian Hamrick, Joe Dwyer, his business associate, and two other individuals who have been involved in various restaurants around central Ohio, want to repurpose the old church building owned by the New Albany Lions Club near the crossing of Central College and state Route 605.

The building is used for Lions Club functions and as a location for a church on a month-to-month basis.

