Delaware police said sheds were targeted in two incidents reported Feb. 16.

A resident scared away someone trying to break into a shed on the 100 block of Hayes Street at 6:49 a.m. that day, reports said.

A shed on the 100 block of East William Street was broken into during an incident reported at 1:45 p.m.

Police reports did not note if anything was taken.

In other recent Delaware police reports:

* Tools, including a weed trimmer valued at $100, were stolen from the first block of North Street in a theft reported at 8:34 a.m. Feb. 14.

* A counterfeit $50 bill was passed at a business on the first block of West Winter Street in an incident reported at 8:03 p.m. Feb. 14.

In addition, a counterfeit $100 bill was passed at a business on the 100 block of South Sandusky Street, reported at 10:11 p.m. Feb. 14.

* Marijuana was found during a traffic stop at Ross and Noble streets at 1:26 p.m. Feb. 9, reports said.