Gallo’s on High will fill the hole left by Little Eater at 4215 N. High St. in Clintonville.

Part of the Gallo's family of restaurants -- including Gallo’s Tap Rooms in Powell and northwest Columbus and Gallo’s Kitchen and Bar in Upper Arlington -- the new upscale-casual eatery will serve pasta, pan-seared steaks and other Italian- and French-influenced cuisines.

A May opening is expected, chef Libby Norris said.

She said customers familiar with the Gallo’s restaurants can expect “new food, new recipes and newer styles,” including bread and desserts made from scratch.

“Anything from scratch we can do, we will pull off,” Norris said. “It’s a lot harder on us, but that’s the tastiest.”

Gallo’s on High will have seating for 85 to 90 inside and another 20 or so seats on the patio, plus a bar.

The plan is to be open for lunch and dinner through the week and for brunch and dinner Saturdays, and closed Sundays, Norris said.

Little Eater, a vegetarian restaurant, closed its doors in September after a two-year run.

