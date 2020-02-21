Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar -- with a menu highlighted by everything from clams, crawfish and black and New Zealand mussels to shrimp, lobster tails and crabs -- has opened at 10705 Blacklick-Eastern Road N.W. in Pickerington.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant features a full bar with a rotating selection of local craft beers and specialty cocktails, scores of televisions, Buckeyes, Bengals and Browns decor and a 45-seat outdoor patio.

Owner Jay Zheng opened the restaurant Jan. 14.

Jay's also features oysters, with no fewer than seven selections typically on the menu.

The week of Feb. 17, that included Tatamagouche oysters from Nova Scotia, Canada; Kumamoto oysters from Henderson Bay, Washington; Blue Point oysters from Westport, Connecticut; and Savage Blonde oysters from Prince Edward Island, Canada.

"Pickerington is a growing community with good people, and this is a good location," Zheng said. "I like to try different concepts and bring different food to my customers."

Jay's is the 31-year-old Zheng's second restaurant venture. A native of China, he worked at a family restaurant in Martins Ferry for a couple of years before moving to Lancaster.

For the past four years, Zheng has owned and operated Kanji Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, 1715 N. Memorial Drive in Lancaster.

During that time, he said, he sought to eat and try his hand at making a wide variety of foods, which led him to develop the concept for Jay's.

"I like to eat, and I like to make food," Zheng said. "It's a passion. Pickerington didn't have anything like this."

Jay's is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and from 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Sundays.

The restaurant's lunch hours are 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, when diners may pick two half-pound items from a lineup of shrimp, clams, Manila clams, mussels or crawfish.

The diners' selections are boiled and served with a potato, egg, corn and two pieces of sausage.

Additionally, Jay's offers happy hour from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

"We're trying to make the people feel like we're able to do something here that they're going to love," said Travis Carter, Jay's bar manager. "There's a lot of pizza and burger joints up along this strip, but you don't have this type of seafood. And it's not just having seafood but quality seafood."

Zheng said he expects both his menu and his bar offerings to evolve.

"I plan to try a Kobe steak and grilled salmon soon," he said. "In the summer, I want to do local perch and different shrimp. I'll try to more items over time."

Zheng also said he is excited to become more involved in Pickerington and neighboring communities by supporting local organizations.

Pickerington Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Theresa Byers said Jay's is a welcome addition to Pickerington.

"This new restaurant adds to our already diverse selection of restaurants and provides our residents with another great option to dine out and support a locally owned business."

Additional information about Jay's Crab Boil & Oyster Bar is available at jayscrabboil.com.

