A proposal that drew a large contingent of Oak Park residents to Dublin City Council’s Feb. 10 meeting likely will be on hold for a couple of weeks.

Council was scheduled to consider a request Feb. 24 to rezone 3.47 acres for the development of 12 single-family residences in the Oak Park development west of Hyland-Croy Road and south of Mitchell-Dewitt Road, but the applicant has asked council to postpone hearing the measure until March 16, according to the city’s website.

During the first reading of the ordinance Feb. 10, a large number of residents who live in the Oak Park development attended, said Christina Alutto, a Dublin City Council member.

Melvis Houseman, who said she was representing herself and other Oak Park residents at the meeting, said major concerns include the “undue burden” on the Oak Park homeowners association for maintenance of private roads and the configuration of the proposed development, including the proximity of the residences, inconsistent tree-lawn areas and driveway access to the main boulevard.

Houseman declined a request for additional comment when contacted after that meeting.

Chris Cline, who provides legal representation for developer Oak Park Dublin LLC, said the developer met with city leaders and were asked to provide financial data on the estimated cost of some options being advocated.

“We are working with our engineers on the issue,” he said.

Cline has said the developer wants to change commercial zoning to residential zoning because the zoning held the development of the subdivision back.

Construction on the Oak Park development began in 2010, and since then, residences have been built on 68 of the 72 single-family lots, he said.

Two 1.7-acre parcels sit “at the front door to the subdivision,” Cline said. Oak Park didn’t own the land, and it was slated for commercial development, he said.

In 2006, Oak Park had planned to separate commercial development from single-family residences with 36 townhomes, which were never built because of a lack of market demand, Cline said.

In 2017, Oak Park successfully petitioned the city to allow it to change the plan from 36 townhomes to 20 villa lots to cater to empty nesters, Cline said. The developer got approval but has yet to build the villas, he said.

The planned-commercial development was a “real drag” on marketing the subdivision because people didn’t want to live next door to a commercial area, Cline said.

In June, Oak Park obtained the land slated for commercial development and now wants to build 12 single-family residences on it, Cline said.

Some residents are upset about maintaining the development’s private streets, Cline said.

In 2006, there was an expectation that commercial tenants and Oak Park residents would share the cost of road maintenance, he said.

Should the city approve the rezoning to permit the 12 single-family homes on the land formerly slated for commercial use, residents would pay about 75 cents more per month on top of their HOA dues of $96 per month, Cline said.

He said city officials estimated turning a portion of the development’s private road that runs parallel to Hyland-Croy into a public road would cost $500,000, an expense, Cline said, isn’t feasible for a 12-lot addition.

Council members on Feb. 24 will hear a second reading of an ordinance to rezone 24 acres north of McKitrick Road and east of Hyland-Croy Road for up to 56 single-family homes in the Tartan Ridge development. The first reading of the ordinance was Feb. 10. No one spoke against the request.

The site is undeveloped, except for a stormwater-management pond installed as part of a previous phase of the Tartan Ridge development, according to a Feb. 4 memo to council. The site has trees and an abandoned silo.

In addition to the 56 homes, the proposal includes new public streets with sidewalks and open spaces, according to the memo.

About 7.9 acres of open space would feature shared-use path connections, a gazebo and amenity space and the expansion of a pond for use by the neighborhood.

DVC 6700 Associates LLC & The Shoppes at Tartan Ridge LLC submitted the proposal, according to the planning application included in the memo.

Council members on Feb. 24 also are expected to vote on a resolution accepting the project’s preliminary plat.

In other matters:

• Also on the agenda is a first reading of an ordinance for an incentive package for information-technology staffing company g2o. According to the Feb. 18 memo to council, the company would relocate about 150 jobs from Columbus to Dublin, as well as about 20 jobs from client sites within Dublin. The company would add about 60 new jobs by 2027, for a total of 230 jobs.

As part of the incentive agreement with the city, the company would have to execute a minimum 10-year lease within the city, according to the memo.

Also according to the memo, the proposed agreement is a seven-year, 15% performance incentive on net new payroll withholdings from 2022 to 2028, capped at $130,000 for the term of the agreement. The payroll attributed to the initial 150 relocated jobs would not count toward the incentive.

If g2o extends its lease by a minimum of five years by April 30 2030, the company is eligible to receive an additional 15% performance incentive for four additional years from 2030 to 2033, capped at $145,000, for a total performance incentive capped at $275,000, according to the memo.

Dublin expects to net approximately $3.8 million over the initial 10-year project term, or $6.36 million over an extended 15-year term.

ssole@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSarah