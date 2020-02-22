Ohio State University is throwing a birthday party, and it will have dinosaurs, music, cartoons and refreshments.

The Ohio State Community Open House is scheduled for March 21 in celebration of the university's sesquicentennial -- its 150th anniversary. The event is free and open to the public.

Participants can explore the nearly 30 events, tours and exhibits offered during the open house, and they can build their itinerary online.

Offerings include tours of Ohio Stadium, visits to the Orton Geological Museum to see dinosaur and animal fossils, admission to the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, free entry to the Wexner Center for the Arts gallery, campus-history tours and documentary screenings.

Some departments also are planning behind-the-scenes tours of research collections, hands-on activities and demonstrations, and arts performances.

The open house will begin at Ohio State's Thompson Library, with free shuttles available to stops throughout campus. Most events will run from about noon to 4 p.m.; some will stretch into the evening. Participants also will be entered into a drawing for Ohio State door prizes.

"We will have a whole bunch of partners throughout the building," university archivist Tamar Chute said, referring to the library.

"The school of music is taking over the 11th floor, so you can go and hear music; there will be different activities, hands-on, family-friendly, but open to the whole community -- Buckeyes, not Buckeyes -- it doesn't matter."

Parking will be free on campus that day, with the exception of the lots near the Jerome Schottenstein Center, 555 Borror Drive.

More information is available online at 150.osu.edu/open-house.

