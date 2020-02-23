An Upper Arlington police officer died unexpectedly Feb. 22, according to a Facebook post by the Upper Arlington Police Division this morning, Feb. 23.

Brian Brown was a 10-year veteran of the division who was assigned to the third-shift patrol, according to the post.

"It is with great sadness that we report one of our officers, Brian Brown, died unexpectedly at his home last night," the post read. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

"We would like to thank members of the Columbus, Hilliard, and Dublin Police divisions who have stepped in to assist with supporting our officers and serving the Upper Arlington community. We also thank the Upper Arlington community for their understanding and support in the days ahead."

Details weren't immediately available.

Other area departments took to social media to offer condolences.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the Upper Arlington Division of Police and Officer Brown’s family. UAPD Officer Brian Brown, died unexpectedly at his home last night. Officer Brown was a ten-year veteran of the department and was assigned to third shift patrol," The Reynoldsburg Division of Police posted on its Facebook page.

The Hilliard Division of Police tweeted: "Please join us in keeping @CityofUAPolice in our thoughts as they grieve the loss of one of their own. Thank you for your service."

From the Columbus Division of Police's Facebook page: "Heavy hearts today. Thinking of our friends at City of Upper Arlington Police Division."

The Westerville Police Department tweeted, "Our hearts grieve with our brothers and sisters at @CityofUAPolice and the family of Officer Brian Brown."

