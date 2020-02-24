When transitioning to a new job, typically there is time to settle into the new role.

Don't tell that to Benjamin J. King, who started as Groveport's new city administrator Feb. 3. The days have been long, and the meetings have been many, he said.

"I've been visiting different facilities, meeting staff and getting familiar with process and different projects," King said. "Any time you start a new job, whether you know how to do the job or not, there's always those jitters. I came from a place where I worked for 12 years, and now I've got to learn new ways."

King spent his first week getting to know staff members, visiting the city's 14 departments, attending a police roll call with Mayor Lance Westcamp, visiting the Groveport Recreation Center and sitting down with city engineer Steve Farst to discuss upcoming capital projects.

He also plans to meet with Groveport Schools Superintendent Garilee Ogden.

"It's really been a welcoming experience," King said.

King had been Pataskala's city administrator since 2014. He previously was that city's director of public services and assistant city administrator for seven years, and he was the city of New Albany's development coordinator from 2006 to 2007.

King's annual base salary is $104,000. The value of his benefits is $66,778.29, for a total compensation package of $170,778.29.

King succeeds former city administrator Marsha Hall, who retired last November following eight years.

According to the city's charter, the mayor appoints an administrator who must be confirmed by council.

"He's doing an excellent job, and he's taking it all in," Westcamp said.

One of the mayor's major goals this year is the transformation of Main Street, plus future development at a nearly half-acre property -- formerly a used-car lot -- at the corner of Main and College streets and the city-owned green space next to the Ace Hardware store at 726 Main St.

King will work closely with Jeff Green, assistant city manager and development director, on those projects, Westcamp said.

"We haven't let the dust settle on it," he said. "We're pushing for it, and everyone has ideas."

King also will have a new staff member as the city looks to hire a public-service director who will be paid $70,446 to $113,237 annually.

The new position was created following the Feb. 1 retirement of public works superintendent Dennis Moore, who worked for the city for 23 years.

The public-service director will report to King and will have greater oversight duties, including streets and operating the water plant, which requires certification.

King doesn't expect his days to slow down any time soon.

"Getting to know the staff is so important," King said. "We spend so much time together, and we've got to make sure we all get along. It's been great. I've enjoyed every minute of it so far. I just feel really lucky to have this opportunity."

