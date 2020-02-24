A resident in the 100 block of North Gould Road reported someone attempted to take his gray and brown standard poodle from his front yard Feb. 17 .

The thief removed the dog from its leash and walked it off the property.

The dog immediately was recovered with the assistance of a witness, reports stated.

In other reports from the Bexley Police Department:

* A business owner on the 2700 block of East Main Street reported a person hired to deliver flowers Feb. 14 never made the delivery or returned the flowers to the business, according to reports.

* A resident of the first block of South Dawson Avenue reported that on Feb. 14, someone stole a gift card valued at $200.