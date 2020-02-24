Dublin police they believe two incidents of theft from motor vehicles could be related because of the time the thefts occurred, their proximity and the method used by thieves.

According to Dublin Police Department incident reports, the thefts were reported at 8:19 a.m. and 8:45 a.m. Feb. 7 in the same parking lot on the 6400 block of Dublin Park Drive.

Items reported stolen include purses or wallets, credit or debit cards, $35 in cash and other property.

In other recent incident reports:

* A 67-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 12 at Dublin and Brand roads.

* A 15-year-old boy was charged with a curfew violation Feb. 12 at the Dublin Police Department, 6565 Commerce Parkway.

* A 53-year-old man was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 12 in the 7600 block of Sawmill Road.

* Theft of a motor vehicle was reported Feb. 12 on the 5400 block of Asherbrand Lane.

* A 55-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 11 on the 7800 block of Riverside Drive.

* A 22-year-old man was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia Feb. 10 in the 4100 block of Clark Street.

* A 19-year-old man was charged with underage posession of alcohol Feb. 10 at Dublin Coffman High School, 6780 Coffman Road.

* A 52-year-old man was charged with domestic violence-simple assault Feb. 10 on the 6500 block of Riverside Drive.

* A wallet, $20 in cash, credit and debit cards and other property, all totaling $373, were reported stolen at 12:08 p.m. Feb. 9 from a residence on the 4600 block of Wuertz Court.

* A 36-year-old man was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 9 on the 6200 block of Dublin Center Drive.

* A 40-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 8 on the 5200 block of Willow Grove Place North.

* A 27-year-old woman was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs Feb. 8 at Emerald Parkway east of Coffman Road.

* A 28-year-old man was charged with having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence Feb. 7 on the 7500 block of Sawmill Road.

* Four traffic cones were reported stolen at 9:49 p.m. Feb. 7 from a parking lot on the 6600 block of Longshore Street.

* Two hundred dollars cash, credit and debit cards, personal effects, purses or wallets and other items, all totaling $2,211, were reported stolen at 5:26 p.m. Feb. 7 from a vehicle in a parking lot on the 7100 block of Muirfield Drive.

* A 37-year-old woman was charged with petty theft Feb. 2 on the 6700 block of Longshore Street.

* A 41-year-old man was charged with motor vehicle theft Feb. 1 on the 5100 block of Post Road.