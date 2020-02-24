There's "Trouble," right here in Grandview Heights -- along with about two dozen other tunes theatergoers will instantly recognize from one of the most beloved musicals of all time.

Grandview Heights High School will present Meredith Willson's "The Music Man" as its 2020 spring musical.

Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, March 5-7, with an additional matinee at 2 p.m. March 7 in the auditorium at the high school, 1587 W. Third Ave.

"Each year, we try to do a different type of show to get our students different experiences," director April Olt said. " 'Music Man' features a lot of different elements, from solo numbers to large ensemble songs and barbershop quartets.

"It has a lot of memorable songs people know even if they aren't familiar with the show," Olt said. "You'll be humming one of the songs when you leave."

Among the show's standout tunes are "(Ya Got) Trouble," "Till There was You," "Seventy-Six Trombones and "Goodnight My Someone."

Perhaps the biggest challenge is the sheer number of students involved in the production, Olt said.

"We have more than 90 students in grades 4-12 involved in the cast, pit orchestra or crew," she said. "There's a lot of moving parts."

About 25 middle school students are participating in the show, either on stage or in the crew, she said.

"We try to do a bigger show that can involve younger students every two or three years," Olt said. "The last time was when we did 'Shrek' in 2018.

"It's a good experience for the older students to serve as mentors and hopefully it gets the younger students interested in being part of the school play and gets them excited about staying involved once they're in high school," she said.

"The Music Man" focuses on a fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, who knows nothing about music yet cons the town of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys band. Before Hill can leave town with the money he collected, he changes his plans as he finds himself falling in love with Marian, the town librarian.

"This show has a great message about the effect that music has on people," Olt said. "Without giving too much away, Harold Hill's the one who really finds himself transformed."

Although many students were not familiar with "The Music Man," they knew some of its songs and scenes from pop-culture references and parodies, Olt said.

"Saturday Night Live" once spoofed the show's "Wells Fargo Wagon" song in a sketch, and "Family Guy" has parodied it at least three times, she said, including a rendition of "Shipoopi" that featured the choreography from the film version of the musical.

"They'd say, 'Oh, that's where that came from,' " Olt said.

Senior Aidan Young is portraying Harold Hill in Grandview's show.

"He's a really fun character to play because he's so full of energy," Young said. "It's fun to see how he interacts with Marian and how she sees through him and changes him."

The showstopper "Trouble" number "is a lot of work to get right, but I love it," he said. "There's something about the fluidity and rhythm of the words. Just trying to get the enunciations right, all the T's and the P's -- you're speaking the melody as much as you're singing it."

Senior Mary Beth Kauffman plays Mrs. Paroo, Marian's mother.

"I love doing a big show because it gets so many more people involved in the show," she said. "Each year, it seems like we're doing a big show -- then the next year gets even bigger."

"The Music Man" is a classic show, Kauffman said.

"It's so much fun to do, for the cast and for the audience," she said. "It has a positive message we need, especially these days."

Working with the younger students is invigorating, Kauffman said.

"They come in with so much enthusiasm," she said. "They know their stuff and they come in having their parts and lines down better than we do."

Edison Intermediate/Larson Middle School fourth-grader Liam Murphy plays Marian's brother, Winthrop.

He said Olt encouraged him to try out for the high school musical after she directed a fourth-grade play at Edison/Larson.

At first, Liam said, he wasn't that impressed with "The Music Man," which just seemed to be "about a guy who comes to town with a bunch of instruments. It was a little boring."

But the more he learned about the show, the more he liked it, he said.

Winthrop is a fun character to play because he changes from a shy, quiet boy to one who becomes a lot more outgoing, Liam said.

"I like playing the different sides of him as he changes," he said.

Being part of the high school musical "is a blast," Liam said. "It's fun getting to know everybody."

Tickets for "The Music Man" are $10 for side seating, $15 for center seating. Student admission is $5 for the March 5 performance and the March 7 matinee only.

They can be purchased at showtix4u.com/event-details/36707. A limited number of tickets will be available for purchase at the door with cash only.

