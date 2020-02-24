An Audi A6 driven by an 18-year-old Gahanna man was traveling 116 mph at impact in a crash that killed three people at a Northeast Side intersection in October.

Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Keith McGrath revealed the information Feb. 19 during Kobie Marquise Stillwell's arraignment in Franklin County Common Pleas Court. The speed was discerned through accident reconstruction, McGrath said.

Stillwell, a senior at Gahanna Lincoln High School, is charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault, with attached firearm specifications. An AK-47 rifle was found in the Audi after it crashed with another car at the intersection of Morse and Sunbury roads near Easton Town Center on Oct. 12.

Two people in the Toyota Camry struck by the Audi A6 were pronounced dead at the scene: Kumari Biswakarma, 40, of the Northeast Side, who was the driver, and her 24-year-old daughter, Anju Biswakarma, a passenger. A second daughter-passenger, Srijana Biswakarma, 22, was hospitalized with injuries.

JaShawn Scott, 17, a passenger in the Audi A6 and Stillwell's teammate on the Gahanna high school football team, died after being taken to a hospital. Stillwell and a second passenger in the Audi were injured.

A $25,000 bond was set. Stillwell could be sentenced to 17 years in prison if he is convicted on all four felonies.

